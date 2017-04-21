Alert issued for missing Youngsville woman

YOUNGSVILLE — Rebecca Ann Jamason was last seen on March 23 and the Franklin County Sheriff's office is asking for the public's assistance in locating her.

Jamason, 49, was last seen in the area of Nipper Lane in Youngsville wearing blue jeans, a white shirt and black boots. She was headed towards Louisburg, driving a 1999 silver Volkswagen Jetta with N.C. license plate EEL-5518. Jamason is approximately 5 feet tall and weighs 107 pounds. She has strawberry blond hair and blue eyes.

Anyone having contact with or information about Jamason is asked to call the Franklin County Sheriff's Office at 919-496-2186.