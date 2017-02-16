Chamber wants rail

By David Leone

WAKE FOREST — Recruiting and retaining teachers, accessible fiber optic networks, commuter rail, U.S. 1 improvements, job creation, tax base growth, are all on the agenda.

The Wake Forest Area Chamber of Commerce has for the first time drafted a Legislative Agenda, and chamber officials are ready to set it in motion, present it to state representatives, and encourage members to lobby their representatives on major issues.

“We’re really going to try to get active … making sure our representatives know what we think is important,” Chamber President Ann Welton said Monday.

The Wake Weekly met with Welton and Holden McLemore, the chamber’s government affairs committee liaison, to discuss the agenda Monday.

The agenda, viewable on the chamber website (under Government Affairs in the programs tab), is centered on actions the state legislature can make or has made to improve development opportunities, infrastructure, business culture and quality of life issues in town.

Economic development

For instance, the agenda promotes “advocating funding and activation of an infrastructure development fund to help Wake Forest develop viable industrial sites, spurring new tax base growth, and job creation.”

That’s not a statement about the town’s own Futures Fund, however. In their last session, the legislature considered, but didn’t pass a bill that could make it so that municipalities could borrow money at a low finance rate to purchase land.

Towns could use such funds to create a business park, or purchase rights of way from private landowners.

“It’s not a government incentive, it’s a loan program,” McLemore said.

The chamber wants that bill reconsidered.

Additionally, there’s existing legislation that makes it difficult for towns to create public-private partnerships to lay fiber-optic cable to boost software and tech-heavy business development.

Welton sees fiber as the infrastructure of the future — especially considering the number of home-based entrepreneurs Wake Forest seems to attract.

“Like water and sewer [fiber] is going to be a significant need going forward,” said McLemore.

Transportation

Transportation needs are listed second on the agenda and for good reason — commuting to Raleigh and RTP from Wake Forest can be difficult. Even town planning and N.C. Department of Transportation representatives refer to Capital Boulevard as a “parking lot.”

What the chamber wants is commuter rail to Wake Forest. Commuter rail uses existing railroads to ferry people to work or shopping destinations, just like in the Wake Forest College days when people took day trips to Raleigh and Henderson from Wake Forest.

Commuter rail is coming back, but so far, all regional initiatives have been directed to the southern Wake County area.

“In the transit bond, Northeast Wake has been (largely) left out,” McLemore noted.

Commuter rail connects the Charlotte UNC campus to the city, McLemore said. One issue the Triangle faces is a potential loss of business to other North Carolina communities, like Charlotte, if commuting options are limited.

Welton added that state and regional leaders need to get that Wake Forest in not just a bedroom community. There’s a significant amount of business in town, including much retail. Commuter rail or high-speed busing could help bring people to Wake Forest, shoppers and employees, she said.

“Businesses around here are having difficulty getting people to come here to work,” she said.

The transformation of U.S. 1 into a grade-separated highway (like in Cary) has been funded and the initial stages are underway. Having “Supporting funding for more timely improvements to U.S. 1/Capital Boulevard” on the legislative agenda is important just to make sure they get the dirt moving sooner rather than later, they said.

Education

Teachers are leaving the profession at a time when more and more are needed here. Aside from the statewide need for teacher retention, though, the chamber is also pushing for innovative ways to improve early childhood education and encouraging better collaboration between business and education communities in Wake Forest.

Wake County Schools, for instance, has a plan to put a vocational program into the Wakefield Ninth Grade Center building on Durham Road for all area students to attend.

There are local business-student programs, such as N.C. TAP, in which local industries pay for students to go job training at Wake Tech, but more of those types of programs are needed, Welton said.

The legislative agenda came about through polling of chamber members, according to Welton, and it was vetted by the government affairs committee.

Next they’ll bring it to the area’s state and federal representatives to ensure the town “will have a voice and seat at the table” in these discussions, McLemore said.

There may be certain initiatives or bills that the chamber wants its members to get behind. With an established agenda, the chamber could place a call to action for such issues, so long as it remains focused on dire needs.