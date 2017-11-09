Downtown names board officers

Posted On 09 Nov 2017
Pictured from left, are Secretary James Warren, of Warren, Shackleford & Thomas Attorney PLLC; Design and Appearance Chair Chip Russell, town of Wake Forest; Marketing Co-Chair Jennifer Smart, Wake Forest Historical Museum; Acting Treasurer Lisa Maggs Hayes, Wake Forest Downtown; Ex-officio board member Greg Harrington, Wake Forest town commissioner; Marketing Co-Chair Kent Lower, CIRCA Magazine; Downtown Business Alliance Liaison Bill Harrison, Parlér Properties Real Estate Services; Website and Social Media coordinator Angela Jamison, Communicopia Marketing Services; Parliamentarian Scott Poole, Wake Electric; Sponsors Chair Karen Bennion Warner, Brooks Street Bowl; Board and Events Chair Dawn Nakash, Daybreak Marketing Services; and Nancy Jo Lee, Nancy Jo Photography.

Wake Forest — The 2017-18 Board of Directors for Wake Forest Downtown, Inc. has been selected.

Not pictured are Nominations Chair Ann Welton, Wake Forest Area Chamber of Commerce president; and Events Major Sponsors Chair Michael Johnson, a community leader and downtown developer.

This nonprofit group of volunteers leads the renaissance of downtown Wake Forest in achieving its economic and cultural potential. It promotes downtown through annual events such as the Lighting of Wake Forest, the Christmas parade, the classic car show and Dirt Day.

