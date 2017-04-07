Egg hunts, prizes, games and family fun

Community events celebrating Easter begin this weekend. While not an exhaustive list, activities include the following:

Town of Wake Forest, April 8 — The Wake Forest Parks, Recreation & Cultural Resources Department hosts its annual Easter Egg Hunt Saturday, April 8, at E. Carroll Joyner Park, 701 Harris Road. Presented by Primrose School of Heritage Wake Forest, this free event will be packed full of crafts, games, food, prizes and a visit from the Easter Bunny.

This year’s Egg Hunt will include over 15,000 eggs containing prizes and candy hidden across four locations for the following age groups: 3 and younger, 4-6, 7-9, 10-12 and special needs.

Children ages 3 and younger will hunt for eggs beginning at 10 a.m.; ages 4-6 will begin at 10:20 a.m.; ages 7-9 get underway at 10:40 a.m.; and ages 10-12 commence at 11 a.m. An egg hunt for children with special needs will begin at 11:30 a.m. A downloadable map of the egg hunt areas is available at www.wakeforestnc.gov/easter-egg-hunt.aspx.

Registration is not required for the hunts, but participants should come with baskets in hand ready to fill.

Sweet treats will be available for purchase onsite.

Town of Rolesville, April 8 — The Rolesville Parks and Recreation Department holds their annual Egg Rush (hunt) Saturday, April 8. Please note that the location has been changed this year to Rolesville Middle School, 4700 Burlington Mills Road. Come out at 10 a.m. for some great family fun. The hunt will be divided into three age groups: newborn to 3 years old at 10 a.m.; 4 to 6 years old at 10:15 a.m. and 7 to 10 years old at 10:30 a.m.

All the hunts will take place on the Rolesville Middle School Football Field. Kids can trade in all the eggs they collect for candy and prizes. There will be alternative prizes available for those with food allergies. Each age group will have a grand prize so be sure kids check inside their eggs. This is a free event so bring cameras to take pictures with the bunny and baskets to gather the eggs.

Youngsville Library, April 8 — The Friends of the Youngsville Library are holding their annual Easter egg hunts as well as other activities starting at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 8 at the Youngsville Library, 218 Youngsville Blvd. (U.S. 1-A).

There will be lots of fun for kids with face painting, inflatable bounce activities, candy, prizes and an appearance by the Easter Bunny.

The hunts are for ages 1-10 and start at 1:15 p.m. for ages 1-2; 1:30 p.m. for ages 3-4; 1;45 p.m. for ages 5-6; 1:55 p.m. for girls ages 1-10 and 2:05 p.m. for boys ages 7-10. All hunt times are approximate, so children are asked to arrive a early in case things move quickly. If there’s rain, the eggs and balloons will be handed out in the library meeting room. Call 919-556-1612 for any questions.

Franklin County, in Franklinton, April 8 — The 21st Franklin County Parks & Recreation annual Easter egg hunt will be in Franklinton Park, 102 Park Ave., Franklinton, Saturday, April 8 at 11 a.m. The hunt is for children through fifth grade, but the Easter Bunny will be on hand for photo opportunities with children of all ages. The rain date is April 15.

Faith Harvest Church, April 8 — Bring children from toddlers to fifth grade to this fun-filled, free community event. We will have over 2,000 candy-filled Easter Eggs, Separate hunting area for preschoolers and elementary students, delicious food, prizes, entertainment, photo booth and tons of fun. 11 a.m.-noon, 4737 Willeva Drive, Wake Forest.

Wellspring Church at Heritage High School, April 14 — If you are looking for a fun Easter egg hunt for your kids, Wellspring Church is hosting a flashlight Easter egg hunt Friday, April 14 at 7:30 p.m. at Heritage High School, 1150 Forestville Road, Wake Forest. There will be candy, toys with more than 50 golden eggs hidden giving everyone the chance to win more than $500 in prizes. Don't forget to bring flashlights in addition to your basket for eggs. Popcorn and a drink will also be served.

Richland Creek Community Church, April 15 — Invite your friends and neighbors to a community-wide Easter Block Party, with bounce houses, games, hot chocolate, coffee, food trucks and more on Saturday, April 15, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Richland Creek Community Church, 3229 Burlington Mills Road. It’s a fun event the whole family will enjoy.

Living Word Family Church, April 15 — Join Living Word Family Church, 10520 Star Road, Wake Forest, from 10 a.m. to noon April 15 for the 2017 Easter Egg Hunt. The annual Easter egg hunt includes staggered starts by age group for ages 12 and under, along with many other family favorite activities.

The egg hunt will begin at 10:15 a.m. for children ages three and younger; at 10:35 a.m. for children ages four and five; at 11 a.m. for children between the ages of six and eight; and at 11:30 for nine through 12-year-old children. Please bring a basket for collecting eggs.

In addition, stations will be set up with inflatables, cake walks, balloon animals, candy, and the telling of the resurrection. Families can also enter to win a free bicycle.