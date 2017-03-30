Few details in death of Rolesville police chief

ROLESVILLE — Around 6 p.m. Wednesday evening, police responded to a reported shooting on Tortuga Street in Rolesville. Later, the town of Rolesville released a statement concerning the death of Rolesville Police Chief Bobby Langston II, who lived at 228 Tortuga Street.

That statement reads:

“It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts, that the Town of Rolesville announces the sudden passing of Police Chief Bobby W Langston II. Chief Langston was admired and respected by the Town of Rolesville Mayor, Board of Commissioners, staff, citizens, and businesses. He stood for character and ethics and ran the Department likewise. He will truly be missed.

In honor of Chief Langston, all flags in Rolesville have been lowered to half-staff. Town Hall will also be closed the remainder of the week.

We ask that everyone respect the family’s privacy. Please keep the Langston family and our community in your thoughts and prayers.”

The town has released no other information, however, the mayor, Frank Eagles, reportedly told Raleigh TV station, WRAL, that Langston’s death was “not criminal in nature.”

Langston has been a sworn officer since 1994. Before joining Rolesville’s police department in 2013, he served with the Wendell Police Department for 18 years, moving from patrol officer to sergeant, lieutenant to captain. He additionally served twice as interim chief for Wendell.

When former Rolesville Police Chief Matt Anderson announced his retirement in December 2014, Langston was named interim chief until February 2015 when he was sworn in as chief.

Langston is survived by his wife and two daughters.

This story is, of course, developing.