Hi-Tech RC crawl benefits customer with cancer

By Clellie Allen

WAKE FOREST — Radio-controlled (RC) vehicle enthusiasts have the opportunity to participate in the largest crawl event the area has seen as Hi-Tech Hobbies holds a benefit Saturday.

“This will be our biggest crawl ever, and it will be a treat for serious competitors and spectators. But better, it’s to benefit a great kid,” said owner Alfredo Olguin.

A crawl is a competition with RC vehicles that are scaled-down versions of actual vehicles. Competitors run their crawlers over different terrains, comp-leting tasks such as scaling rocks, traversing bridges, passing under waterfalls and the like. The one who completes the course with the fastest time and least mistakes wins.

Saturday’s event will benefit 13-year-old Jarrod Lombard who is battling Ewing’s sarcoma, a type of bone cancer.

The event starts at 10:30 a.m., but those who want to compete need to show up by 9:30 a.m. to register. A driver’s meeting takes place at 10 a.m. Registration is just $12 and all entries will be donated to the Lombard family. To watch is free, although Olguin hopes folks will donate to the cause.

Olguin is also contributing merchandise and kits which will be raffled off to benefit Jarrod.

“When I first heard of the idea to host the crawl for Jarrod, I thought it would be awesome. We’ve gotten to know Jarrod, his brother and his father as they’ve been customers here,” he said.

Jarrod is now being treated in Fayetteville and will not be able to attend Saturday because of risk of infection.

Olguin said the crawl event would be great opportunity for those new to the RC world, or new to crawling, to check out the sport.

“What’s really cool about crawlers is that they are like mini-me version of the real thing. People will attach fishing poles, sleeping bags and other things, just to make them more realistic,” he said.

Hi-Tech Hobbies is located at 1839 S. Main St., Suite 600, in Wake Forest. To register before Saturday, or for more information, call the store at 919-449-0651.