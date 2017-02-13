Louise Aderhold Bowman, 98

Mrs. Louise Aderhold Bowman passed away Feb. 9, 2017 at the age of 98. She was born in Gwinnett County, Ga. on Dec. 15, 1918 to the late Thomas Arthur Aderhold and Lessie Drummond Aderhold. She was a lifelong resident of Atlanta until moving to Wake Forest in 2004. She attended the Draughon School of Commerce and was a secretary at Rich’s Department Store in Atlanta for 23 years. She was a member of Wake Forest Baptist Church. Mrs. Bowman was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother who cherished her family and friends.

Mrs. Bowman was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Ed H. Bowman Sr., and her brother, W. O. Aderhold. She is survived by three sons and daughters-in-law, Ed Jr. and Betty Bowman of Dallas, Texas; Ron and Dorothy Bowman of Wake Forest; Bill and Nell Bowman of Asheville; seven grandchildren, Christina, Brooke, and Matthew of Dallas; Jonathan of Nashville; Emily and her husband, Rob, of Wake Forest; Catherine and Michael of Asheville; one sister, Betty Burnett of Mebane; sister-in-law Joan Aderhold of Snellville Ga., and nieces and nephews.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Georgia Baptist Children’s Home at P.O. Box 329, Palmetto, GA, 30268, or 127 Worldwide at P.O. Box 6127, Raleigh, NC, 27628, in memory of Louise Bowman.

The family will receive friends in Atlanta, Ga., Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017 from 1 to 2 p.m., with a funeral service to follow at 2 p.m., at the Sandy Springs Chapel, 136 Mount Vernon Highway, Sandy Springs Ga., followed by interment at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs. www.brightfunerals.com