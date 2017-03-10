March snow storm: no reason to panic

By Niki Morock, Meteorologist

Don't buy bread and milk unless you need it. As of this afternoon, the storm system that will bring some snow this weekend is not looking impressive for several reasons:

1. The air temperatures have been quite warm recently, which means that ground temperature is also warm. We are expecting Saturday and Sunday afternoon's highs to be above freezing, so anything that does manage to stick, won't last very long.

2. Depending on the time that the precipitation moves into our area and when it leaves it may start and/or end as rain.

3. There does not appear to be a great amount of moisture available with this system, so while there will be some precipitation, it won't be much. The heaviest rain will likely be over South Carolina, where the temperature will be warmer.

4. The system will be fast moving, arriving late Saturday night/early Sunday morning and departing by early Sunday afternoon.

One point I do want to make is that even if the snow does not stick, there could be icy patches Sunday morning and Sunday night into Monday morning.

A few people have also asked me about the Nor'easter taking shape for Monday and Tuesday. At this point, it looks like our temperatures will stay above freezing as that storm moves through and the coastal low develops to our east. The expectation at this point, is for the Triangle to only see rain. Of course, there are a few days between now and then, and the forecast could change. Keep an eye out for updates.