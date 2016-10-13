Notice to creditors – Est. of Ruby Patterson Sammons

NOTICE TO CREDITORS BY ADMINISTRATOR OF ESTATE OF RUBY PATTERSON SAMMONS

The undersigned having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of RUBY PATTERSON SAMMONS, Wake County, North Carolina, hereby notifies all persons having a claim against said Estate to present them on or before the 13th of January, 2017, or this Notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 13th day of October, 2016.

Charlie Sammons, Administrator

Estate of Ruby Patterson Sammons

c/o P.O. Box 527

Raleigh, N.C. 27602

The Wake Forest Weekly

October 13, 20, 27, 2016

November 3, 2016