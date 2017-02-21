Reader Question: Does this early spring mean the summer will be brutal?

Posted On 21 Feb 2017
By :
Comment: Off
Tag: , ,
By Niki Morock, Meteorologist

What appears to be a simple question actually has a complicated answer. We can't extrapolate from this week's unusually warm days that in three months our weather will also be warmer than normal.

CPC MAM map

The Climate Prediction Center's 3 month outlook map for March, April, and May shows above-average chance for warmer-than-normal temperatures.

That being said, the Climate Prediction Center's temperature outlook for the next three months — March, April, and May — shows above-average chances for above-normal temperatures across much of the country including North Carolina.

One of the many things that forecasters consider when making these predictions is the El Nino/Southern Oscillation (ENSO). This winter featured a La Nina pattern, which typically results in warmer-than-normal temperatures across the southeast. Currenly, the oscillation is neutral — meaning that the ocean temperatures over the southern Pacific are about normal. Scientists expect the pattern to swing toward El Nino at some point this summer, and the resulting conditions could impact our weather. How much is hard to tell right now.

ENSO is not the only global pattern that affects our weather, but it is one that is better known. Its effects are more dramatic in the winter, but not exclusive to winter. For example, an El Nino in the fall makes hurricane development in the Atlantic more difficult.

At this point, our best guess is that the warmer-than-normal temperature trend will continue for the next several months, so it might be a good year to invest in some nice, cool fabrics and ice cream.

About the Author

Related Posts

Reedy Creek
0

Will planting more trees stop global warming?

Posted On 16 May 2017
, By
Ancient NC coast line
off

Resilience and adaptation are necessary in any climate.

Posted On 08 Mar 2017
, By
CPC map
off

True signs of an early spring

Posted On 14 Feb 2017
, By
SPC graphic cropped
off

Did global warming cause that storm?

Posted On 06 Feb 2017
, By

See Your Best Deals for Autos

See Your Best Deals for Autos

Latest from @wakeweekly.com

Subscribe Today!

Subscribe Today!

Need Help?

Need Help?
© Allen Publishing, LLC dba The Wake Weekly, The Wake Forest Weekly, The Rolesville Weekly and The Franklin Weekly