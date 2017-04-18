Seeing a storm from many angles highlights technology

By Niki Morock, Meteorologist

GOES-16, also known as GOES-R, is the satellite that was launched in November of last year, and although it is still in the testing phase, it is already showing exciting images. "GOES" stands for Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite. GOES-16 is one of many satellites, as the number implies, tasked with orbiting the earth and transmitting information about the atmosphere for severe weather tracking, space weather monitoring, and weather forecasting and research.

So far, we have seen some pretty impressive, high resolution images from the new satellite. On Friday, for example, it captured the development and lifespan of a storm that originated on the border between New Mexico and Texas that spawned multiple tornadoes.

On the satellite loop, you can see the overshooting tops of the tornadic supercell — the parts of the cloud that push through the tropopause and up into the stratosphere — showing an extremely potent updraft around which the tornadoes form.

Combining the satellite imagery with radar returns and ground confirmation from Skywarn spotters and storm chasers, meteorologists knew exactly what they were dealing with in that storm. The ability to see a thunderstorm from three different angles in real time is invaluable and amazing. Think about the advances in technology required in the last century for us to be able to track a severe thunderstorm from space, from a stationary point on the ground miles away, and to live-stream a chase feed from an automobile on the internet!

Instead of hearing about a tornado after the damage has been done, we are able to forecast a severe weather outbreak days in advance, warn that a storm may produce a tornado before it does, and confirm a tornado is on the ground at the moment it is witnessed touching down.

If you want to see two of the angles of this particular storm and geek out a bit like I did, check out the Satellite Liaison Blog from GOES-R and JPSS and then search Youtube for the Dimmitt, Texas, April 14, 2017 tornado. A word of warning before viewing chaser videos, sometime the language can be a bit much for children. (Imagine what you might say at the moment you see a tornado touch down.)