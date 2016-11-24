Small Business Saturday deals available Nov. 26

WAKE FOREST — The town of Wake Forest, in partnership with Wake Forest Downtown, Inc. and the Wake Forest Area Chamber of Commerce, is encouraging residents to shop and support small businesses on “Small Business Saturday.” This year, Small Business Saturday is on Nov. 26.

Introduced by American Express in 2010, Small Business Saturday serves as the ceremonial kickoff to the holiday shopping season for small businesses across the United States. The purpose of the “Shop Small” campaign is to support local businesses that create jobs and boost the economy - all which help sustain Wake Forest’s high quality of life.

Falling between traditional Black Friday and Cyber Monday during the weekend following Thanksgiving, Small Business Saturday can be a fun part of any holiday weekend schedule. By shopping locally, residents support the small businesses that help create the identities of our communities and make local cities or towns feel like home.

Many downtown merchants will take part in the Small Business Saturday campaign by offering special promotions and discounts.

For more information, see americanexpress.com/us/small-business/shop-small.