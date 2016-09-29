The faces of depression

By Courtney Livingston

WAKE FOREST — Depression is an illness that knows no boundaries. It causes psychic pain, loss of pleasure, inability to connect with loved ones, poor performance at work, loss of energy and loss of hope.

Over 16 million people in the U.S. are diagnosed with clinical depression. On top of that, 5 to 6 times that number of people are walking around unknowing if they have depression.

Too often, depression leads to suicide. However, depression can be treated with professional help.

Richard Perkins of Perkins Counseling and Psychological Services is partnering with the town of Wake Forest, the Wake Forest Area Chamber of Commerce and The Wake Weekly to offer free depression screenings.

The screenings will be available Oct. 3-8, to coincide with National Depression Screening Day on Oct. 6.

“Most people think of depression as being sad and lethargic,” says Pam Perkins, who has been running Perkins Counseling and Psychological Services for the past four years.

She continued, “While that is a part of it, you can be depressed without those being the main symptoms. Symptoms often include an empty feeling, lack of motivation or interest, and difficulty concentrating. When a depressed brain isn’t working right, the mind gets distracted. It can be confused with ADHD or anxiety. If you have experienced appetite or weight changes where you have gained or lost in a short period of time, you may have depression. Changes in sleep patterns are another major sign of depression. People can have insomnia, or the opposite, sleep all the time. Feeling irritable or having suicidal thoughts are all signs of inward suffering.”

Depression can happen to everybody or anybody. The celebrities shown on the flyer advertising the health screenings are just a few people who have come out and admitted to struggling with depression, mental illness, and eating disorders. They are thought of to be beautiful and successful and yet they struggle

with depression.

“We want to get the word out that it is okay to suffer from depression.” says Rich Perkins. “It is more common than you think but people don’t often talk about it.”

Bruce Springsteen, a popular musician who has sold millions of albums, admitted to being depressed for the last 30 years.

“My issues weren’t as obvious as drugs,” Springsteen said in a New Yorker profile. “They were quieter, [but] just as problematic.”

Other celebrities, including Brian Wilson, Robin Williams, Tom Cruise, Ray Davies, Demi Lovato, Kristen Bell, Selena Gomez and Kid Cudi have all struggled with depression.

“I thought about how much of a struggle it has been the past eight years, to be in the news and pretend to be happy when, really, I was living a nightmare,” Cudi told Rap-Up in April. “But I can go anywhere, whenever I want. My daughter is in one of the best private schools in the nation. I have everything I ever dreamed of in terms of stability. But I hadn’t been living that reality, because depression was messing me up. So this year I chose to be happy. I just woke up.”

“The sooner you get treated, the sooner you can be in remission,” says Pam Perkins.

Richard Perkins will personally be at every screening. Every site will have a licensed clinician to help people and answer questions. Perkins encourages people to talk to someone to get advice and guidance while there.

“It is possible to be treated and function normally,” says Perkins.

Locations and times are listed below: