Tribute to the Tony Awards Thursday

WAKE FOREST — The Wake Forest High School (WFHS) Drama Department will present its fifty-first biannual Variety Show on Thursday, Oct. 6 at 7 p.m.

The tradition started in 1990 with ‘School Daze’ to give graduating seniors a last chance to share their talents with the student body.

Over the years, WFHS paid homage to many variety shows of the past including ‘The Jackie Gleason Show,’ ‘The Ed Sullivan Show,’ La Vie Variete, Laugh-In., and more modern offerings including ‘Saturday Night Live,’ ‘All That’ and ‘In Living Color.’

Drama teacher, Marie Jones said this gave students an opportunity to learn about the golden age of television and to develop their organizational skills by arranging acts advantageously for audience entertainment and strategically for technical theater purposes.

This fall, students (above) pay tribute to the Tony Awards, in honor of WFRHS alum Ariana DeBose who was part of the original Tony award-winning Hamilton cast.

Student Directors Nicole Buxbaum and Jared Jacobs are hard at work crafting an opening number involving all participants. They are keeping the music a secret for now, and rumor has it some faculty members, parents, administrators, and local athletes may make guest appearances. Jones said the music “is a closely guarded secret. You will have to come and see for yourselves.”

Tickets are $3 for students, $5 for adults and will be available at the door. Tickets may be used as a ballot to vote for your favorite act.